Allen
Came across this comment a while back:

"The insult that causes respiratory dis-stress is dehydration. It’s seasonal because cold air holds the least moisture and indoor room air often dries out with heating. The dry mucosa must re-establish itself and the production of mucus goes into overdrive. The mucosa requires salt and moisture and it will move both from any bodily reserves. This causes pain as the extraction process goes into motion. Now you know why the old remedies are successful. Salt water gargles, nasal irrigations/inhalations and chicken soup / bone broth soups. Sanatoriums were built along coastlines to take advantage of sea spray because it was known to heal injured lungs. Hydration equals salt plus water. Healing begins with hydration."

The primary reasons for people getting "The Flu™" (there is no such thing it's just a marketing term) during "Flu Season™" has to do with spending more time indoors and breathing recycled air (usually laden with chemicals), much less sunlight, less exercise outdoors and of course the increase in poisonous injections. Not to mention already bad food habits completely go to shit.

There are other causal factors.

4 replies by Charles Wright and others
Joe Van Steenbergen
Without doubt, the most beneficial thing that came out of the scamdemic was the realization by so many people that viruses simply don't exist. That we have been so thoroughly brainwashed to believe in them, and their transmissibility, is a hurdle that seems to be almost too high to leap over.

1 reply by Charles Wright
9 more comments...

