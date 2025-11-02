I don’t believe that influenza is caused by a virus. I believe it is a seasonal occurrence for a reason. Sunlight falls, temperature falls, we cover our skin. Natural Vitamin D production falls. Plants aren’t producing fruit and green leaves. And what have people been taking for many years for colds and flu? Vitamin C, D, and now lately, more Zinc.

We animals are not so far distant from the plant kingdom as we would like to believe. We just became a predator species, getting our nutrients from other plants and animals, for the most part, with the very notable exception of Vitamin D. And Vitamin C of course comes from the leaves and fruit of trees unavailable to ancient man in the winter, unless he stored them.

The point here is that influenza is a natural occurrence based on the solar cycle. When you see all the beautiful trees today, do you think there is a virus going around the world, making all the trees sick to the point where they drop their leaves?

Hippocrates, the Ancient Greek founder of true Medicine, called the natural process by which our body sheds diseased and undesirable cells as “apoptosis.” Do you know what apoptosis means? Falling of the Leaves.

I believe humans have evolved, at least in the more seasonal climates away from the Equator, to shed their undesirable cells and rid ourselves of parasites through influenza in the winter period. And yes, you can fight this extremely unpleasant occurrence off if you like with Vitamin C and D. I did it for many years without so much as a sniffle.

Now I question the wisdom of it. Last winter I saw a young man, thin, healthy, puking his guts out in the parking lot. A few years ago I would have told him about vitamins and minerals that would fight it off and make him feel better. But I didn’t say anything this time, and thought to myself- puke it out, kid. Whatever it is, it doesn’t need to be in you.

Influenza likely has tremendous anti-cancer benefits, not that it’s pleasant at all. We get “sick,” lose our appetite and don’t eat, while our body purges itself through vomiting and diarrhea, and our internal temperature rises well above normal range. It puts stress on all our cells, but only the strong survive. It puts stress on bacteria and parasites as well. The body’s immune system is much better able to attack and kill the diseased cells and parasites it has targeted.

Cancer patients report improved results while practicing intermittent fasting. It’s no coincidence. There’s a term for it- autophagy.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” is very much the case with influenza, I think, although that old saying certainly doesn’t apply to everything. And I do believe there can be a point where influenza reaches dangerous levels where it needs to be controlled, but for the most part.

What do we do today, based on conventional Pharma-based “Medicine?” Fight the symptoms. Stuff your face with what we call “food” today, sugars and simple carbohydrates full of artificial toxins variously described as “flavor” and “color.” Get fatter. Feed your cancer cells and parasites. Get sicker. Get real disease.

Some, such as Dr. Michael Yeadon, question whether respiratory diseases can be spread from person to person at all via airborne particles. He thinks the simultaneous occurrence of influenza in the population is just that, a simultaneous occurrence. It’s an interesting question. I’m undecided on it.

I believe that ultimately, there must be some nucleic acid, messenger RNA most likely, that triggers the influenza response when vitamin D production and temperature fall. There’s probably some messenger RNA or other biological compound generated within trees to make them change colors and drop their leaves as well.

In the case of humans, where we do breathe, and cough and sneeze out all types of biological compounds, I believe it’s likely that inhaling one of these compounds that triggered the influenza process in one person can also trigger the process in another if it has not yet begun- and conditions are right. If you were suntanning on the beach in July and I made you inhale someone’s influenza cough particles saved from January, you probably wouldn’t “catch” influenza, but in January, maybe so.

I don’t know if this is exactly the “terrain theory” or not. I’ve interpreted, without researching, terrain theory along these lines: If you were to drop a burning match onto a dry forest with dry leaves, it would burn anywhere. If it had rained, it would not burn anywhere.

I’ve had too much anecdotal experience with relatives coughing, sneezing and fever, followed by my own, and vice versa, to believe that their “match” cannot light a process in my body, and vice versa. After all we have very similar DNA. But again I’m not sure about this point, and I am not convinced that it could not be a simultaneous occurrence either.

In any case, I don’t think influenza is a “disease,” but rather a seasonal response that we have evolved with over many thousands of years, for our health and survival, as is the case with deciduous trees.

I welcome the readers comments.