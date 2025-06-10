C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

FOIA Request submitted to FBI for 76 Photos taken by Israeli Nationals of Twin Towers on 9/11
Text of FOIA request below:
  
Charles Wright
2
Comparison of the Epstein videos to the Asimov videos
This isn’t a topic that people want to read about in great detail or one that I want to report in great detail.
  
Charles Wright
2
Updates on Schara v. Ascension Health et al
"The case marks a significant moment in legal history, as it is the first to challenge the designation of COVID-19 as the primary cause of death on a…
  
Charles Wright
5
FBI denies FOIA Request to Search for FBI FOIA Releases on Urban Moving Systems (aka "Dancing Israelis").
“Kash Patel, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, has outlined a vision for a ‘wave of transparency’ aimed at restoring public trust in…
  
Charles Wright
3

May 2025

Was Virginia Roberts Giuffre's death related to her videotape evidence?
“Somebody’s after her (Virginia), and they really don’t want this information to be out, out there,” said Ari Ben-Menashe, formerly of Mossad, in an…
  
Charles Wright
1
DEA Denies FOIA Request on Urban Moving Systems
Personal Privacy v. Treason
  
Charles Wright
Criminal Racketeering: Facebook Continues to Censor Information on Schara v. Ascension Health et al as "SPAM."
On May 14, around 8:19 PM, I published an article titled “Recent Updates on Schara vs.
  
Charles Wright
2
Recent Updates on Schara vs. Ascension Health et al:
“JURY TRIAL BEGINS JUNE 2!,” according to Mr.
  
Charles Wright
Rebecca Charles gains Legal Representation; Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling Resigning
Good news for a change.
  
Charles Wright
2
President Trump Orders RFK Jr to "Streamline" Pharmaceutical Expansion
C’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication.
  
Charles Wright
23
Assistance needed locating "Urban Moving Systems" releases in the FBI Vault
Awhile back, in October 2024, I asked for a link to the FBI’s “Dancing Israelis” FOIA release which had briefly disappeared from the Internet Archives…
  
Charles Wright
8

April 2025

