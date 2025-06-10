C’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
September 11, 2001
True Medicine
Remdesivir
Plandemic
Newsletter
EcoHealth
Reference
Hospital Protocols
Epstein/Maxwell
Vaccines
Trump DOJ
Ebola/Zika
Israel/Rothschilds
Conspiracy History
Archive
Newsletters
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
FOIA Request submitted to FBI for 76 Photos taken by Israeli Nationals of Twin Towers on 9/11
Text of FOIA request below:
12 hrs ago
•
Charles Wright
14
Share this post
C’s Newsletter
FOIA Request submitted to FBI for 76 Photos taken by Israeli Nationals of Twin Towers on 9/11
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Comparison of the Epstein videos to the Asimov videos
This isn’t a topic that people want to read about in great detail or one that I want to report in great detail.
Jun 8
•
Charles Wright
23
Share this post
C’s Newsletter
Comparison of the Epstein videos to the Asimov videos
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Updates on Schara v. Ascension Health et al
"The case marks a significant moment in legal history, as it is the first to challenge the designation of COVID-19 as the primary cause of death on a…
Jun 7
•
Charles Wright
65
Share this post
C’s Newsletter
Updates on Schara v. Ascension Health et al
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
FBI denies FOIA Request to Search for FBI FOIA Releases on Urban Moving Systems (aka "Dancing Israelis").
“Kash Patel, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, has outlined a vision for a ‘wave of transparency’ aimed at restoring public trust in…
Jun 2
•
Charles Wright
20
Share this post
C’s Newsletter
FBI denies FOIA Request to Search for FBI FOIA Releases on Urban Moving Systems (aka "Dancing Israelis").
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
May 2025
Was Virginia Roberts Giuffre's death related to her videotape evidence?
“Somebody’s after her (Virginia), and they really don’t want this information to be out, out there,” said Ari Ben-Menashe, formerly of Mossad, in an…
May 24
•
Charles Wright
21
Share this post
C’s Newsletter
Was Virginia Roberts Giuffre's death related to her videotape evidence?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
DEA Denies FOIA Request on Urban Moving Systems
Personal Privacy v. Treason
May 19
•
Charles Wright
2
Share this post
C’s Newsletter
DEA Denies FOIA Request on Urban Moving Systems
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Criminal Racketeering: Facebook Continues to Censor Information on Schara v. Ascension Health et al as "SPAM."
On May 14, around 8:19 PM, I published an article titled “Recent Updates on Schara vs.
May 15
•
Charles Wright
16
Share this post
C’s Newsletter
Criminal Racketeering: Facebook Continues to Censor Information on Schara v. Ascension Health et al as "SPAM."
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Recent Updates on Schara vs. Ascension Health et al:
“JURY TRIAL BEGINS JUNE 2!,” according to Mr.
May 15
•
Charles Wright
8
Share this post
C’s Newsletter
Recent Updates on Schara vs. Ascension Health et al:
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Rebecca Charles gains Legal Representation; Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling Resigning
Good news for a change.
May 15
•
Charles Wright
14
Share this post
C’s Newsletter
Rebecca Charles gains Legal Representation; Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling Resigning
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
President Trump Orders RFK Jr to "Streamline" Pharmaceutical Expansion
C’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication.
May 10
•
Charles Wright
19
Share this post
C’s Newsletter
President Trump Orders RFK Jr to "Streamline" Pharmaceutical Expansion
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
Assistance needed locating "Urban Moving Systems" releases in the FBI Vault
Awhile back, in October 2024, I asked for a link to the FBI’s “Dancing Israelis” FOIA release which had briefly disappeared from the Internet Archives…
May 3
•
Charles Wright
14
Share this post
C’s Newsletter
Assistance needed locating "Urban Moving Systems" releases in the FBI Vault
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
April 2025
Grace Schara- The Lawsuit that made a Liar of Mark Zuckerberg.
Ridiculous Facebook Censorship Follows Official White House Disinformation
Apr 28
•
Charles Wright
18
Share this post
C’s Newsletter
Grace Schara- The Lawsuit that made a Liar of Mark Zuckerberg.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
© 2025 Charles Wright
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts